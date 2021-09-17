Efficiency & Environment

British Embassy Bratislava seeks projects for climate awareness

Funding worth up to €5,000 will be provided for topics that include youth engagement with climate change in relation to COP26

Friday 17 September 2021
The British Embassy in Bratislava is inviting non-profit organisations in Slovakia to submit proposals for projects aimed at raising awareness and engagement on climate change.

Funding worth up to €5,000 (£4,265) will be provided for projects that cover one or both of these topics: youth engagement with climate change in relation to COP26 and promotion of the impact of climate change in Slovakia to a wide audience.

Proposals must explain how climate and environmental issues have been considered and the steps taken to minimise any negative impact, in addition to gender equality issues that have been considered and incorporated into the project proposals.

Successful bidders will be expected to provide end-to-end delivery of their proposals, including regular updates.

All project activities must be completed by 14th March 2022.

