Climate activist seriously injured and supporter killed in paramotor accident

Climate activist Sacha Dench has been seriously injured and one of her supporting staff killed in a paramotor accident in the Scottish Highlands.

Ms Dench was attempting a 3,000-mile flight around Britain in a paraglider powered by an electric engine to raise awareness for climate change.

Dan Burton was supporting her on the expedition and died during the incident which happened on Saturday.

Conservation Without Borders, founded by Ms Dench, issued a statement on the accident.

It read: “The incident occurred in the Western Highlands of Scotland near Loch Na Gainmhich.

“We are very sorry to have to confirm that Dan Burton, the support paramotorist has died as a result of the accident. Sacha Dench is seriously injured and is being treated in hospital. Her injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

“Both highly experienced paramotorists, our thoughts are with the family of Dan Burton, to whom we offer our sincere condolences. The incident was attended by police and medics and inquiries are under way to establish the details of the accident.”

The statement confirmed that the families of those involved had been informed and that the climate journey would now be put on hold.