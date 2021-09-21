bp’s Matapal project achieves first gas ahead of schedule

Energy giant bp has confirmed its Matapal project in Trinidad and Tobago has achieved first gas ahead of schedule and under budget.

Matapal is bp Trinidad and Tobago’s (bpTT) second subsea development, comprising of three wells that tie back into the existing Juniper platform, helping minimise development costs and the associated carbon footprint.

It will deliver gas into the Trinidad market, with initial production from the development expected to be in the range of 250 million to 350 million standard cubic feet per day once all the wells are fully ramped up.

With 15 offshore production platforms, bpTT is the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for around 55% of the nation’s gas production.

Claire Fitzpatrick, president bpTT said: “Natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago for decades to come. This is why our team at bpTT has worked diligently to safely start up our Matapal project which we successfully achieved both under budget and ahead of schedule.

“We are committed to a strong energy future in Trinidad and Tobago and this project plays a critical role in delivering that.”