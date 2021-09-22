Major green energy infrastructure projects to power New York City

Two major green energy infrastructure projects have been announced to power New York City and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels while lowering carbon emissions and improving air quality.

They will create modern transmission systems capable of delivering an additional pipeline of renewable electricity, including wind, solar and hydropower, from Upstate New York and Canada.

The projects include Clean Path NY (CPNY) – developed by Forward Power and the New York Power Authority – and Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) – developed by Transmission Developers and Hydro-Québec.

Combined, they will produce around 18 million MWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power more than 2.5 million homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 77 million metric tons over the next 15 years, the equivalent of taking one million cars off the road.

They are also expected to provide $2.9 billion (£2bn) in public health benefits over 15 years that will result from reduced exposure to harmful pollutants.

CPNY and CHPE are to invest around $460 million (£336.8m) in community benefit funds.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “This is a transformative moment for New York City’s fight against climate change.

“Two new transmission lines connecting New York City to electricity from water, the wind and solar will create thousands of good union jobs, improve the resilience and reliability of our power supply and dramatically reduce our reliance on oil and gas electricity that dirties the air in our neighbourhoods and endangers our planet. Thank you to Governor Hochul and

NYSERDA for their partnership, and we look forward to working closely together to join in this landmark award and fulfil our commitment to power New York City government operations with 100% clean and renewable electricity by 2025.”

The projects were selected for contract negotiation as part of the New York State Energy Research Development and Authority’s (NYSERDA) Tier 4 renewable energy solicitation issued in January.

Once finalised, NYSERDA will submit the negotiated contracts for these awarded projects to New York’s Public Service Commission for consideration and approval.