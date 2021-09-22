New government innovation policies and drive to create a UK Silicon Valley of Energy reshaping the UK energy sector

Energy Networks Innovation Conference (ENIC21) kicks off on Tuesday 12th October with Matthew Billson, Deputy Director – Energy Innovation Strategy, Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) describing how new government policies will influence innovation priorities.

Matt Hastings, Deputy Director of the Strategic Innovation Fund, UKRI will also outline his vision for creating the UK Silicon Valley of Energy using high performance, disruptive innovation.

Attendees at this year’s conference will be able to join the discussions which will be chaired by Rhian Kelly, UK Corporate Affairs Director, National Grid.

With COP26 less than 6 weeks away, these proposals will be significant for the UK energy sector as it works to deliver net zero.

This virtual conference, exhibition and networking event runs from 12 to 15 October 2021 and is free to attend.

With dedicated tracks for gas, electricity, whole energy systems and special sessions, you can build your own agenda to participate live and re-watch on-demand. Register today for free access to updates on major initiatives in the energy system transition including:

– Digitalisation including 5G, AI and cyber security

– Decarbonisation of transport and industry

– Ensuring no customer is left behind as we work toward net zero

– Whole energy systems approaches to the decarbonisation of heat.

New networking features for energy specialists

New this year ENIC21, formerly LCNI, is adding a range of state-of-the-art networking features for Conference goers. Attendees can easily connect with each other using text chat, book video meetings, drop in network tables and break out rooms. The conference AI will even suggest peop0le to connect with based on shared interests.

ENIC21 is the essential conference for people who manage, develop and implement innovation initiatives in the Energy sector.

