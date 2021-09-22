US-based Battery Resourcers secures $70m in fresh funding

Battery Resourcers has announced it has secured fresh investment worth $70 million (£51.3m) in its latest mid-round funding.

The lithium-ion battery recycling and manufacturing company will use the funds towards commercialisation of its sustainable closed loop battery active material production.

It seeks to advance and expand its technology that accepts mixed input of scrap batteries and end-of-life batteries to produce cathode material as well as expand commercial plants that will be operational in the US and Europe by the end of 2022.

Michael O’Kronley, CEO and Director of Battery Resourcers said: “With the influx of lithium-ion batteries hitting the market and increased demand for recycled content, the need for battery end of life solutions is more prevalent than ever.

“This most recent funding round supports Battery Resourcers’ ongoing expansion in the US and extends it to Europe to reinforce our mission of closing the loop on the battery material supply chain.”

Hitachi Ventures has become the latest investor to join others including Orbia Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover’s InMotion Ventures, Doral Energy, At One Ventures, TDK Ventures and Trumpf Ventures.

Tobias Jahn, Partner at Hitachi Ventures added: “Battery Resourcers develops key technologies for full battery circularity returning of active materials back into the supply chain in the most sustainable and responsible way. The investment supports our mission at Hitachi Ventures to solve environmental challenges and reduce carbon emissions.”