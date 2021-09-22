Wind turbine manufacturing giant shuts down three factories

Wind turbine manufacturing giant Vestas has unveiled plans to close three factories in Germany, Denmark and Spain.

The firm said the move, a result of an integration of its offshore and onshore divisions, will ensure an efficiently operating business model.

Nearly 650 workers are expected to be affected by these closures.

Vestas said it will begin discussions with worker’s representatives and local authorities for these employees.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen said: “While Vestas will sustain a strong footprint in Europe across manufacturing and service activities, it’s always hard to make decisions that negatively affect our good, hardworking colleagues at Vestas.

“I would like to emphasise that we are deeply committed to exploring opportunities to relocate our colleagues, who unfortunately will be impacted by the cease of production at our factories in Lauchhammer, Viveiro and Esbjerg.”