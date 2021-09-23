Ireland-UK interconnector awards EPC contracts

The £405 million subsea electricity interconnector that will connect Ireland’s and Britain’s grids has awarded contracts to Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric to supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable and converter technology.

The 190-kilometre long electricity interconnector Greenlink is designed to enable power flow in either direction, based on the supply and demand of each country.

Work is expected to begin at the start of 2022 following financial close and once commissioned it is forecast to carry enough electricity to power nearly 480,000 homes.

James O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlink, commented: “Greenlink is one of Europe’s most important energy infrastructure projects, contributing to energy security, regional investment, jobs and the cost-effective integration of low carbon energy and we have chosen a consortium with exceptional experience, skill and standing in the energy and engineering sector for this major undertaking.”