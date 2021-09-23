Finance & Markets

Rishi Sunak hails the ‘largest’ inaugural green issuance by any sovereign

The Chancellor said the UK’s first ‘Green Gilt’ raised £10 billion for green projects

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 23 September 2021
Image: T Salci / Shutterstock

The UK’s first green bond has been hailed as the largest inaugural green issuance by any sovereign.

The Green Gilt raised £10 billion for green projects, including zero-emissions buses and offshore wind, the Treasury confirmed.

A second issuance is expected later this year.

Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter: “This is the largest inaugural green issuance by any sovereign with the largest ever order book for a sovereign green transaction.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak added: “Green finance is vital in helping us to tackle the environmental challenges we face and the launch of our first green bond is a signal that the UK continues to be a world leader in this area.

“This funding will be used to finance vital green government projects across the country, including things like clean transportation, renewable energy and preserving our natural environment.

“In helping us to build back better and greener, it will also help to create jobs as we transition to net zero.”

