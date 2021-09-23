UK researchers offered £4m for sustainable agri-food system

Up to £4 million has been made available to develop a research network that will focus on improving the sustainability of the agri-food system in the UK on the journey to net zero.

The purpose of the opportunity is to establish a single Network Plus – network plus research – on sustainable agri-food for net zero, to convene an interdisciplinary multi-stakeholder community and support feasibility projects, which will explore how sectoral transformation can be most effectively catalysed.

The Network Plus will provide research and innovation evidence in support of strategies to sustainably reduce or mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from the agri-food sector.

It will also consider approaches to adapt UK agri-food systems to ensure sustainability and increased resilience to climate change and the resulting environmental impacts, including biodiversity loss and changes in land use.

Funders for the project include UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Economics and Social Research Council (ESRC).

Applicants must express their interest by 20th October 2021, with projects lasting up to 36 months.