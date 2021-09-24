Efficiency & Environment

Insulate Britain activists block Dover port after M25 chaos

Nearly 40 people have today blocked Europe’s busiest ferry port urging the government to insulate all social housing by 2025

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 24 September 2021
Image: Insulate Britain

After ten days of motorway chaos created by protests staged by Insulate Britain, nearly 40 people blocked the port of Dover early this morning.

Quoting Winston Churchill, “courage is what it takes to stand up and speak, it’s also what it takes to sit down” and apologising for the disruption that their actions create, the group blocked the entrance to the docks.

Asked about the reasons they targeted the UK’s busiest port, a spokesperson said: “We are blocking Dover this morning to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK.

“We need a Churchillian response, we must tell the truth about the urgent horror of the climate emergency.

“Change at the necessary speed and scale requires economic disruption. We wish it wasn’t true, but it is. It’s why the 2000 fuel protests got a U-turn in policy and gave Blair his biggest challenge as Prime Minister.”

The protest follows a court injunction, warning protesters about the risk of being prosecuted if they continue blocking the M25.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast