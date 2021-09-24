RWE invests in noise reduction technology at CHP plant in Scotland

RWE has invested £200,000 for the installation of new noise abatement technology at its combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Fife, Scotland.

It follows a noise assessment conducted in 2019 at the 55MW Markinch Power Station which identified a low frequency tonal noise associated with the steam turbine generator.

Although the noise was within all operational limits, RWE – which has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2040 – worked with SEPA to find a solution to minimise any audible background noise at the biomass plant, which has the ability to generate power for 100,000 homes.

A material that can act as an acoustic jacket around the generator was installed in the first half of 2021 without any impact on the facility’s operations, following which a series of noise performance tests confirmed the insulation significantly reduced the low frequency tonal noise.

Kathrin Schmelter, Markinch CHP biomass plant manager said: “RWE is committed to improving the efficiency of the plant, with both technical and physical investments.

“It is also important that we look for ways to minimise the impact our operations have on the local community. Many of our staff live locally and RWE is proud to be a part of the local community We will continue to work with local stakeholders and look for constant improvements.”