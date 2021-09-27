Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Cornwall tops list of renewable installations

Stoke-on-Trent saw the biggest increase in renewable installations in the last five years, according to new research

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 27 September 2021
Cornwall is leading the way in renewable installations, new research finds.

An Uswitch analysis suggests the region has the highest total number of installations of any other area in the UK with an estimated 18,456 projects.

Cornwall saw a 14% increase in renewable installations over the last half-decade.

The report which analysed data from BEIS, also found that Stoke-on-Trent has had the biggest increase in the past five years, 86% since 2015.

The town’s renewable installations are nearly entirely made up of photovoltaics.

Six more regions: North Lincolnshire, Aberdeenshire, Boston, Durham, Nottingham and Northampton have increased their totals by more than 1,000 installations.

