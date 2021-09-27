Energy group CNG appoints advisors as it faces uncertain future

North Yorkshire-based CNG Group has appointed Interpath Advisory to explore its options amid the surging wholesale energy prices.

The company, which is backed by Anglo-Swiss commodity trading giant Glencore, is a gas supplier for SMEs and also provides shipping services.

According to Sky News, the advisors will run a process that could involve a break-up or outright sale.

Based on information publicly available on the company’s social media channels, CNG has currently 50,000 customers and supplies almost one million meter points.

It also employs a team of 200 people.

A CNG spokesperson said: “CNG remains solvent, but the market conditions have led to the Board considering strategic options and so we have appointed Interpath Advisory to help with that evaluation.”