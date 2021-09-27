New York announces $36m initiative to establish regional clean energy hubs

New York has announced a new $36 million (£26m) initiative to establish and support regional clean energy hubs as centres of outreach, awareness and education.

The programme, which will establish the hubs in each of the 10 Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) regions, is expected to improve community engagement and ensure disadvantaged communities benefit from New York’s clean energy transition.

A regional clean energy hub is defined as an organisation or network of organisations responsible for establishing and fostering partnerships in their region to deliver services at the community level.

Those with experience in providing services in the clean energy, energy efficiency, social services, housing, economic development, health and training sectors are encouraged to participate in the development of a hub as a new way to offer services to communities.

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin said: “The establishment of Clean Energy Hubs in every region of the state will help underserved communities with greater access to programs that can provide them with energy savings for their homes and businesses, as well as awareness of the growing demand for skilled labor in the energy industry.

“This new initiative will spark new collaborations and partnerships within communities across the state engaging those historically left behind and enabling them to take full advantage of New York’s thriving clean energy economy.”