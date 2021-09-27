World’s most important biodiversity hotspots to benefit from £100m UK funding

Six of the world’s most important biodiversity hotspots, spanning 18 countries, are to share funding from the UK Government’s £100 million Biodiverse Landscapes Fund.

The environmentally-critical landscapes, each home to rare and endangered species such as elephants, rhinos, tigers, jaguars and western lowland gorillas, will receive the funding to tackle biodiversity and combat climate change.

The species are supported by diverse ecosystems and habitats, including rainforests, wetlands, temperate forests and mangroves.

The landscapes announced include:

Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, covering areas of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Mesoamerica, covering areas of Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Congo Basin, covering areas of Cameroon, Gabon and Republic of Congo

Andes Amazon, covering Ecuador and Peru

Lower Mekong, covering Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam

Madagascar

The funding will be invested over seven years in local projects that support the protection and restoration of landscapes through nature-based solutions, which will tackle climate change while providing sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

The projects support the UK’s ambition to protect 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030, with the ’30by30′ target now supported by more than 100 countries worldwide.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The global population of animals is plummeting faster than at any time in human history and precious habitats and species are being wiped off our planet.

“We are at a tipping point and we must act now – right now – to turn the tide of this environmental crisis before it is too late.

“Our Biodiverse Landscapes Fund will invest in six of the most environmentally critical landscapes, spanning 18 countries across the globe, to help to combat climate change and protect rare and endangered species.”