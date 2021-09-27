UK’s offshore wind spins faster with £130m boost

A new £130 million government and private investment is forecast to safeguard and create nearly 440 new jobs across North East England and further support the UK’s offshore wind sector.

The sum will be invested in facilities that will develop components for wind turbines.

Offshore wind cabling manufacturer JDR Cable Systems Ltd plans to build a new factory in Cambois, near Blyth.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK’s offshore wind sector is a major industrial success story, but we need to ensure local workers and manufacturers fully reap the economic benefits of this booming industry.

“This major investment is a perfect example of how our transition to a low carbon economy can attract new industries, create jobs, reduce our reliance on unreliable fossil fuels and generate export opportunities as we build back greener from the pandemic.”

Tomasz Nowak, Chief Executive Officer at JDR, said: “As the energy transition gathers pace and the UK’s offshore wind sector continues to thrive, turbines are growing taller and farther from shore, calling for higher voltage subsea cables.”