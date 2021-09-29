COP26: UK launches high-level workshops to boost understanding of climate risks

The UK Government has launched a series of high-level workshops to boost the understanding of climate risks among governments around the world.

The Recognising Risk – Raising Climate Ambition programme, launched in the run up to the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, brings together best practice in communicating the full risks of climate change from scientists to policymakers and national governments.

The government believes the full range of climate risks, including those affecting economies, health and food security, is still often not fully taken into account in national decision-making.

It adds as countries form plans ahead of COP26 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, i.e. their Nationally Determined Contributions and build climate resilient futures, a full and up-to-date understanding of the greatest risks of climate change to their economies and way of life is essential.

The findings, which will be launched at COP26, will include recommendations on how climate risk assessments for Heads of Government can be improved.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: “A better understanding of the full scale of the risks which climate change poses to our way of life and national economies is essential to inform commitments to climate action at COP26 and beyond.

“This programme will bring together scientists, policymakers and civil society to improve the understanding and communication of these risks, as we work to make sure we keep the 1.5 degree goal alive.”