Energy crisis make suppliers stop taking on new customers

While the UK’s energy market has been plunged into chaos with a handful of companies having already gone bust, two suppliers have announced they will stop taking on new customers.

Energy firm Utilita which supplies energy to nearly 800,000 customers said: “By now, we are sure you have heard about the UK’s energy crisis, we know this can be unsettling, so we wanted to reassure you that your energy supply is safe with Utilita.

“As a result of the current situation, we have made the decision to stop selling to new customers for the time being, as our current customers are our top priority.”

Another supplier, Neo Energy calls on new customers to register on a waiting list: “We are currently not onboarding. Please join our waiting list and we will let you know once we are ready to offer you one of the cheapest tariffs on the market again.”

Yesterday, Good Energy announced it will not take on customers from suppliers that go under.

Since January, gas prices have soared in Britain by 250%

From this Friday, 1st October, the price cap is expected to rise by £139, increasing the energy bills for an estimated 15 million households.