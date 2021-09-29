Rise of smart meter installations halted in August

The rollout of smart meters slowed down in August, a new report suggests.

That’s according to Electralink data, which shows around 189,000 smart meter installations took place last month.

Although the figure is 3% higher than August 2020, it is 16% lower than July this year.

The report also points out every month during the period from March to July recorded more than 200,000 installations.

It is also estimated that more than 1.6 million installations have been recorded this year.

As far as the regional distribution is concerned, East England recorded 26,000 installs while South England and East Midlands had 21,000 and 18,000 respectively.