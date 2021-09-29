Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Rise of smart meter installations halted in August

An estimated 189,000 smart meter installations were recorded last month, 16% fewer than in July

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 29 September 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The rollout of smart meters slowed down in August, a new report suggests.

That’s according to Electralink data, which shows around 189,000 smart meter installations took place last month.

Although the figure is 3% higher than August 2020, it is 16% lower than July this year.

The report also points out every month during the period from March to July recorded more than 200,000 installations.

It is also estimated that more than 1.6 million installations have been recorded this year.

As far as the regional distribution is concerned, East England recorded 26,000 installs while South England and East Midlands had 21,000 and 18,000 respectively.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast