Used batteries will ‘triple over the next 25 years’

Scotland is set to see a three-fold increase in the number of used batteries in the next 25 years.

That’s according to new research by Zero Waste Scotland, Transport Scotland and Scottish Enterprise, which estimates that Scotland could see around 60,000 tonnes of used batteries by 2045.

Zero Waste Scotland also found that nearly 40% of future battery waste would come from electric vehicles followed by those used for devices, including smartphones.

The authors of the report identify a golden opportunity to develop a circular approach to the way regions manage those batteries when they become waste.

Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater said: “Even with zero emission technology, we cannot meet our world-leading climate targets without a more circular economy here in Scotland.

“Conserving valuable and finite resources in a way which supports jobs, communities and our environment is a sensible approach we can all get behind.”