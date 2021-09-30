Equinor and Rosneft team up for low carbon solutions

Norwegian energy company Equinor and Russia’s Rosneft have signed an agreement to collaborate on low carbon solutions and reduce the carbon footprint from joint projects.

They will share experience and explore opportunities within areas including reduction of flaring and methane emissions, energy efficiency and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, they will evaluate potential co-operation in renewables, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and low carbon hydrogen solutions.

The agreement aims to identify low carbon solutions in the companies’ joint upstream projects in Russia and engage in joint activities in the areas of sustainability.

Al Cook, Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production International at Equinor said: “Equinor aims to proactively support emissions reductions wherever we invest based on our decades of experience from Norway. We are happy to work together with Rosneft and share best practice to address climate change.”