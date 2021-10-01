CMA consults on environmental sustainability advice to support UK’s net zero goals

The competition watchdog is seeking views to help inform the government on how competition and consumer regimes can better support the UK’s net zero and sustainability goals.

The launch of the consultation follows Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asking the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to provide advice on how the tools available under competition and consumer law can support Britain’s green goals, including preparing for climate change.

Before responding to the government, the CMA is inviting views from all interested parties to ensure it provides informed advice.

Key areas in which it is seeking information – until 10th November 2021 – include competition law enforcement, merger control, consumer protection law and market investigations.

It is particularly interested in hearing about specific instances where businesses or consumers felt competition or consumer law impacted their ability to act sustainably.

CMA General Counsel Sarah Cardell said: “We welcome this opportunity to advise the government on these important issues, particularly as the UK prepares to host the COP26 conference.

“More than ever, it is important that public bodies, businesses, non-governmental organisations and consumers consider their contribution to the achievement of the UK’s net zero and environmental sustainability goals. We want to make sure that the competition and consumer enforcement regimes are able to play their part too.

“Supporting a wider effort to make our economy cleaner and greener is one of the CMA’s top priorities. That’s why we’re keen to hear from as wide a range of stakeholders as possible. This feedback will help shape the advice we give to the government.”