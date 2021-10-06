UK Government to impose tougher punishments on climate activists

The UK Government will impose tougher punishments and new police powers to crack down on disruption caused by climate protestors on motorways and other key transport infrastructure.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a suite of amendments will be introduced to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill in the House of Lords.

The government said it is introducing tougher penalties following the “dangerous behaviour” of Insulate Britain members, who caused “significant disruption and misery to millions of people in recent weeks”.

The measures include a new offence of interfering with the operation of key infrastructure, including motorways, railways and airports, where the impact affects the distribution of essential goods, such as fuel and medicine.

It will also cover media printing premises, in light of the “significant disruption” caused by Extinction Rebellion protestors to newspaper deliveries last year.

For obstructing highways, the government proposes to amend existing legislation so those who are guilty face an unlimited fine, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

Currently, the offence of obstructing a highway carries a maximum fine of £1,000.

The government also intends to close a loophole that allows protestors to cause further disruption on a road when it has been closed by the police for the purposes of clearing demonstrations and moving people on.

Another measure – the Criminal Disruption Prevention Orders – will enable courts to impose restrictions upon the activities of individuals who repeatedly cause serious disruption or engage in criminal activity at a protest.

In addition, a new offence of obstructing the construction of authorised infrastructure will be introduced, carrying a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine, six months’ imprisonment or both.

The government is also proposing amendments to deal with the lock-on tactics used by groups including Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain.

A new offence will be introduced to criminalise the act of locking-on and going equipped to lock-on, whereby it causes or is likely to cause serious disruption, with maximum penalties to include an unlimited fine, six months’ imprisonment or both.

New stop and search powers will be given to police to allow officers to search individuals and seize items that are likely to be used for lock-ons.

Members of Insulate Britain warn actions will continue until the government takes action on home insulation, stating it will “help people with rising energy bills, prevent 8,500 fuel poverty deaths and cut carbon emissions in the most cost-effective way possible”.

The group tweeted: “Actions will continue until the government makes a meaningful statement indicating that they will insulate all of Britain’s 29 million homes by 2030, which are among the oldest and leakiest in Europe.”