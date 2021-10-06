You’ve got an air-mail!

Royal Mail has started a trial of flying unmanned crafts to deliver post to a remote Scottish Island as part of its commitment to cut its operational emissions.

The firm has confirmed it has started a two-week test of autonomous flights between Kirkwall, the capital of Orkney archipelago and North Ronaldsay.

A large twin-engine unmanned aerial vehicle, capable of transporting up to 100 kilograms of post, will be used for the trial.

Depending on the success of these flights, Royal Mail plans to deploy the technology more widely across its operations to support postmen and postwomen.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, said: “We care about delivering a brilliant service for all of our customers, wherever they live in the UK.

“We are also incredibly passionate about protecting our diverse and beautiful environments.”

In May, used drones to deliver personal protective equipment, Covid testing kits and other mail to the Isles of Scilly.