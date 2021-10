New research paints a grim picture of how energy bills will look like next year, predicting that soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices will make the default tariff price cap climb to approximately £1,660.

New modelling by Cornwall Insight predicts there will be nearly a 30% increase in the current price cap level.

According to the current price cap that came into force on 1st October, the default tariff cap for a typical dual fuel direct debit customer is set at £1,277.