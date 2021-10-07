Thames Water leaves Star Trek past behind for net zero!

A water treatment works in West Berkshire has closed its doors for Spock and the rest of the Starfleet team.

Thames Water has announced it has ditched a 40-year-old, four-metre-long control unit, nicknamed the Star Trek panel for an energy efficient alternative technology.

The new machine, which occupies an area the size of a sheet of A3 paper and controls how water is abstracted, treated and delivered, is forecast to help the company save enough energy to power the equivalent of 125 homes for a year.

It is estimated it will save more than 430,000kWh of energy a year, as well as £50,000 in costs.

The technology can modify the flow of pumps at the works depending on demand, cutting down on wasted energy.

Thames Water has committed to reaching net carbon zero emissions across all operations by 2030.

Matthew Gee, Thames Water’s Energy & Carbon Strategy and Reporting Manager, said: “While the old control panel was fun to look at, especially for Trekkies, it was more than 40 years old and wasted too much energy. The updated version ensures we only use what we need to, as well as saving space at the site.

“Improving energy efficiency is an essential part of controlling our emissions, and a significant aim of our net zero roadmap: Next stop, net zero by 2030.”