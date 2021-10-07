Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Policy

Whitehall to hire an Energy and Climate Change expert

The successful candidate will challenge conventional approaches to policy development and inspire innovative thinking on net zero

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 7 October 2021
Kwasi Kwarteng is looking to recruit an Energy and Climate Change expert.

BEIS has published a job posting seeking a new non-executive board member who will advise the department on its work regarding the UK’s green commitments.

The successful candidate will challenge the BEIS on how its activities are affecting the UK’s overall commitment to net zero and the country’s climate change strategy.

The closing date for applications is 3rd November.

A Whitehall source said: “With COP26 just around the corner and the global race to go green well and truly underway, we need the best and brightest leading the way at the Department for Business & Energy. Recent rises in global gas prices have also underscored just how important it is that we double down on our efforts to decarbonise.

“We have made huge strides already but getting business and heavy industry fully on board is essential to the success of our green ambitions. The right candidate for this role will bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to Whitehall policy-making in an area that will shape our economy and the future of our planet for generations to come.”

