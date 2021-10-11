Drax launches new platform to accelerate electric vehicle uptake

A new EV management portal from pioneering renewable energy company Drax aims to simplify fleet management and help more businesses switch to EVs.

Drax’s My Electric Vehicles combines real-time information on EVs, charge points and businesses’ energy consumption into a first-of-its-kind intuitive tool.

New EV platform aims to support UK businesses to reach net zero and builds on other Drax services which help them take control of their energy use through the electrification of their fleets and the optimisation of their operations.

The market-leading tool provides businesses with the vital real-time data to effectively manage their electric vehicle fleet. It combines data on their electric vehicle fleet, charge points and energy consumption in one user-friendly platform.

My Electric Vehicles shows how vehicles are performing, flags issues and offers solutions on how to resolve them, reducing vehicle downtime and improving productivity. Through an interactive map, businesses can see their full EV fleet, and charge points across the country in real-time.

Road transport accounts for over a quarter of the UK’s emissions, and business sales make up around two thirds of new electric vehicle registrations in the country, so decarbonising this sector will make a significant impact on the UK’s journey towards net zero.

Adam Hall, Director of Energy Services at Drax, said: “Decarbonising road transport will play a vital role in enabling the UK to reach its legally binding 2050 net zero target. By bringing together vehicles, charge points and energy usage into one convenient place, My Electric Vehicles enables departments from across businesses to work hand in hand with each other, making fleet electrification – and cutting carbon emissions – easier for everyone.”

Since August 2021, Drax has been working with SES Water, providers of clean water to parts of Kent, Surrey, and South London, to trial My Electric Vehicles across their EV fleet.

Henrietta Stock, Energy and Carbon Manager at SES Water, said: “We started our electric vehicle journey with Drax in 2019, and by bringing their expertise to the partnership, they’ve really accelerated our progress.

“My Electric Vehicles has enabled us to access live data on vehicle movements and charging station usage all in one place, facilitating our day-to-day fleet management and helping us plan for the future through better understanding of vehicle and charging point utilisation. As we work to deliver our net zero carbon route map by 2030, this digital tool will be vital.”

To launch My Electric Vehicles, Drax is hosting the ‘EV Fleet Academy’, a series of webinars for businesses. The event series will kick off today (11th October) with discussions on a LinkedIn group, followed by a live-streamed panel event hosted by motoring journalist Quentin Willson on 12th October.

During the two-week EV Fleet Academy, businesses will have access to four informative webinars and other content, covering a range of topics on fleet electrification.

To register for the event, go to the website: drax.com/fleet-academy

This is a promoted article.