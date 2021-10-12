Shell Energy ‘pauses’ sales of fixed-rate gas and electricity deals

Shell Energy halted sales of fixed-rate energy deals amid the soaring prices in the energy market.

On its website, the company said: “It’s an unprecedented time in the energy market right now and wholesale costs have dramatically increased over the past few months.

“That’s why we have made the decision to temporarily remove our fixed tariffs, as we can’t give you a fair price that offers great value at this moment in time.”

Shell Energy also reassured its existing customers that their energy supply is safe.

A Shell Energy spokesperson told ELN: “We recognise that many people may be concerned about the high cost of energy at the moment. Wholesale prices remain volatile, and we don’t think it’s right by customers to offer high-priced fixed tariffs so far above the price cap, so we have taken the decision to temporarily pause new sales of fixed tariffs.

“Our advice, in line with other consumer advice, is that the best course of action is to stay on existing tariffs.

“Shell Energy is well backed and here to stay for the long term with a goal to help British households to get to net zero carbon emissions.”