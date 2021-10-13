Centrica’s event, another casualty of energy crisis

Centrica has announced it will postpone its Capital Markets Event due to the current conditions in the UK’s energy market.

The major investor event was planned to take place on 16th November.

The company said that its performance since the Interim results in July is within its expectations.

Centrica, the owner of British Gas also reassured that it is well hedged for the coming winter and beyond.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive at Centrica, said: “In this current unprecedented commodity price environment we remain focused on looking after our residential and business customers, whilst working as part of wider industry efforts in the UK to support the customers of failed suppliers and drive the regulatory reforms which are urgently required to make sure this situation never recurs.

“Unfortunately that has meant taking the decision to postpone our planned Capital Markets Event in November.”