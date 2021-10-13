Edinburgh starts rollout of on-street EV charging points

Work to install the first of 132 on-street charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) has started in Edinburgh.

The project includes six new rapid charging bays and 30 slow charging bays at Ingliston Park and Ride, with 20 new charging bays to follow at Hermiston Park and Ride in December.

All the new chargers in residential streets are expected to be up and running by spring 2022.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener said: “We’re all more aware than ever of the urgent need to address the way we travel, and how this impacts on the world around us so it’s really encouraging that more and more people are making the switch to electric cars. We want to support that.

“I’m delighted that the installation of charging points across the city is now underway, marking the start of our ambitious, strategic programme. Soon, thousands of people across the city will be able to benefit from charging infrastructure right outside their homes on a daily basis.”

The City of Edinburgh Council is also looking at future locations for EV chargers using data from two Energy Saving Trust studies and exploring the use of street lighting columns as charging points.