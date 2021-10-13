Green hydrogen facility planned for oil terminal in Orkney

Plans to turn the Flotta Oil Terminal in Orkney into a large-scale green hydrogen facility have been unveiled.

Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL), the consortium formed by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development group (RIDG), has announced it is studying the use of offshore wind to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale on the island of Flotta in Scotland.

OWPL has submitted the proposal for the to Crown Estate Scotland (CES) under the ScotWind leasing auction, which is offering the rights to develop offshore wind projects.

If successful, the West of Orkney Wind Farm could deliver renewable power to the hydrogen production facility at the Flotta Terminal.

James Stockan, Leader of Orkney Islands Council said Flotta is an “ideal location” for green hydrogen production and is surrounded by the “best wind resource in Europe”.

He added: “The time is right to maximise the incredible natural assets and geography of the Flow and Orkney to ensure a long term sustainable, climate-friendly future for our communities.

“We are very much open for business and ready to work with potential investors and operators to develop the significant strategic and international opportunities we know that our islands offer. The potential here is immense and we, as a council, will do everything we can to support and enable this bright new opportunity.”

Plans to power the proposed Flotta Hydrogen Hub are being developed by OWPL in partnership with Flotta Terminal’s owner Repsol Sinopec and Uniper.

José Luis Muñoz, Chief Executive Officer of Repsol Sinopec said: “The Flotta Terminal has been in operation since 1976 and has made a significant contribution to Orkney’s economy and communities for more than 40 years.

“This project would enable the terminal to be progressively transformed over time into a diversified energy hub where conventional oil and gas operations continue, co-existing alongside the development of a sustainable long term green future for the facility. The repurposing of Flotta will require local stakeholders support, retaining and upskilling the current workforce as well as the creation of long term skilled jobs during both construction and hydrogen operations.”