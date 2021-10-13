Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Hyundai Mobis to build two hydrogen fuel cell plants in Korea worth $1.1bn

The plants will produce 100,000 hydrogen fuel cells every year once operational and are expected to begin production in 2023

The Big Zero report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Wednesday 13 October 2021
Image: Robert Way / Shutterstock

Hyundai Mobis has invested $1.1 billion (£809m) to build two fuel cell plants in Korea to accelerate the hydrogen economy.

The plants will produce 100,000 hydrogen fuel cells every year once operational and are expected to begin production in 2023.

The hydrogen plants will add to Hyundai Mobis’ Chungju plant that it bought in 2018 and currently produces 23,000 hydrogen cell systems per year.

Sung Hwan Cho, President, said: “Despite uncertainties including COVID-19, we have decided to make this large-scale investment to secure the market-leading competitiveness in the global fuel cell industry.

“We will continue to invest more in facilities and strengthen our R&D capability for the development of the hydrogen industry and expand the ecosystem.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast