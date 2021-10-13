Vattenfall commits to recycle all wind turbine blades by 2030

Vattenfall has made a commitment to an immediate landfill ban and a 100% recycling rate of wind turbine blades by 2030.

Its targets on dealing with wind turbine blades at end of life includes the landfill ban on decommissioned blades from owned wind farms and committing to reuse, recycle or recover 100% of decommissioned blades, in addition to a 50% recycling rate of blades by 2025.

To achieve its target, Vattenfall is supporting research on material recycling of composite waste and promoting the use of recycled composite material in new products.

In addition, it will focus on all aspects of a circular economy, such as supporting the recyclability of wind blades by design, therefore increasing the value of the recycled material at end of life.

Eva Philipp, Head of Environment and Sustainability Busines Area Wind said: “It is no longer acceptable for composite waste from the wind industry to be placed in landfills, even though specific country legislation allows for this.

“Achieving 50% recycling by 2025 and 100% by 2030 is a big challenge. Solutions to tackle this challenge do not exist in large scale today so significant efforts are needed to reach this long term goal. Therefore we will engage in and provide blades to research initiatives that will foster further technology innovation and testing of more advanced recycling technologies.”