Shell’s Head of Gas & Renewables exits after 25-year stint

Maarten Wetselaar will be replaced by Wael Sawan in the company’s next stage of work in the gas and renewables sector

Kiran Bose
Thursday 21 October 2021
Image: Shell

Shell’s Maarten Wetselaar has left the company after 25 years serving as the company’s Integrated Gas and Renewables Director.

He is set to be replaced by Wael Sawan, currently Upstream Director at the energy company and lead in the field from the Netherlands.

The role he is now vacating will be filled by Zoë Yujnovich, who previously held the position of Executive Vice President, Conventional Oil & Gas.

Ben Van Beurden, Chief Executive, commented: “Zoë and Wael are both strong, focused leaders, who will bring great energy and commercial expertise to their new roles. Their proven leadership skills will be crucial as we deliver our Powering Progress strategy purposefully and profitably.

“I am also immensely grateful to Maarten for his outstanding contribution to Shell and our customers, for his vision and drive in shaping a world-class LNG portfolio and for laying the foundations of our power and renewable solutions business. I wish him well in his new role.”

