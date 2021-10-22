Vietnamese consortium wins contract for 1GW offshore substations in Taiwan

A Vietnamese consortium has been chosen to construct two offshore substations in Taiwan that are set to deliver 1GW of green energy once operational.

The Hai Long wind projects are owned by Yushan Energy and Canadian utility Northland Power and will be delivered by Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C.

The deal is reportedly the largest offshore substation contract awarded for a Taiwanese project to date and the first of its kind in Vietnam.

It includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

All parties aim for the project to be commissioned by 2026.

Frank Holm, Vice President of Renewables, Semco Maritime, said: “We are very pleased that the parties behind Hai Long Offshore Wind have awarded us this strategically important order.

“The order provides us with a solid footprint in the exciting Asian offshore wind market, which is developing at a fast pace.

“We look forward to working on the Hai Long projects and the strategic cooperation with our consortium partner PTSC M&C and the other sub-contractors.”