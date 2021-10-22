Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

‘World’s largest’ floating wind farm starts injecting green electricity into Scotland’s grid

The project could produce enough electricity to power more than 50,000 homes in Scotland

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 22 October 2021
Image: Cobra Group

Scotland’s grid has started receiving green juice from what is described as the world’s largest floating windfarm.

Located around 15 kilometres off the coast of Aberdeenshire, in water depths of up to 80 metres, the project consists of six wind turbines.

The floating wind farm is forecast to generate more than 200GWh of green electricity a year, enough renewable electricity to power nearly 50.000 Scottish households.

Cobra Wind, a subsidiary of Cobra Group, has been responsible for the delivery of the project, including engineering, construction, installation and commissioning.

Jaime Altolaguirre, Project Director from Cobra, said: “The completion of Kincardine comes at a pivotal time in determining Scotland’s leadership in the floating offshore sector.

Kincardine offshore windfarm has shown that the largest and most advanced wind turbines available can be installed on floating platforms in the challenging North Sea environment.

The project proves that floating wind can play a vital role in tackling climate change not only in Scotland and the UK, but also around the world.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast