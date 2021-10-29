COP26, you’ve got an electric mail!

As the UK prepares to host COP26, Royal Mail has launched today an all-electric delivery office in Glasgow.

Just a stone’s throw away from Scottish Event Campus where COP26 is due to be held, the G51 Delivery Office in Govan has seen 13 fully electric collection and delivery vehicles replace existing diesel vans to reduce emissions from its operations.

The fleet also features two micro electric vehicles.

The 13 new vans can travel up to 90 miles on a single charge.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “With the eyes of the world turning to Glasgow ahead of COP26, it’s vital that we lead by example when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.

“That is why it is such welcome news that Royal Mail are launching their first all-electric Delivery Office in Scotland just across the Clyde from where the summit will take place.”

Simon Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Royal Mail, said: “We always want to do the right thing by the communities we serve in terms of keeping our emissions as low as we can and this is another important step in that direction.”