COP26 police patrols get Harley-Davidson electric treat!

Police Scotland will not have to worry about the carbon footprint of its patrols during COP26 as it has secured a fleet of all-electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The police forces will use six ‘LiveWire’ motorcycles during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference which kicked off yesterday in Glasgow.

The model is designed to provide a minimum of 235 kilometres of range.

Superintendent Darren Faulds, Roads Policing, said: “Where possible we have taken measures to ensure that COP26 is policed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.

“Our work to improve our sustainability has been enhanced thanks to the support of Harley-Davidson and we welcome these electric motorcycles as an addition to our existing road policing assets to help with the delivery of a safe and secure event.”