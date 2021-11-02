No access to COP26 for Israeli Minister in wheelchair

Israeli Minister Karine Elharrar was unable to attend the COP26 climate summit yesterday, as there was no access for her wheelchair.

She was left with no choice but to return to her hotel 50 miles away, with no accessibility on site in Glasgow.

The issue led to an apology by the UK government, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Environment Secretary George Eustace, who said the incident was “deeply regrettable.”

In an interview with BBC News talking about her ability to enter the summit today, Ms Elharrar said: “It was excellent this morning, I entered very easily. It was quite a different experience from yesterday.”

She revealed: “I have a meeting with Boris Johnson, the UK’s Prime Minister, in an hour and have been receiving some calls from many people, from [the UK] government and I think it’s a good experience to make sure that for the next time, the UN conference will be accessible.”

COP26 tweeted: “Regarding Minister Elharrar’s experience at the entry point yesterday, this was a genuine mistake and we have apologised for that. We are pleased to see her in attendance at COP26 today. COP26 must be inclusive and accessible to all and the venue is designed to facilitate that.”