Octopus to snap up two Finnish wind farms

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, part of the Octopus Group, has announced it has entered into a call option agreement for the acquisition of two onshore wind farms in Finland.

The company has paid £45 million as a deposit.

Once commissioned, the wind farms will have a combined capacity of 71.4MW.

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, commented: “We are delighted to announce our first transaction in Finland with this option agreement over the Saunamaa and Suolakangas sites, which will add further geographic and technological diversification to our portfolio.”