Winchester zoo harnesses the power of poo to heat its buildings!

A zoo in Winchester will use animal waste to generate renewable energy in a bid to heat its facility in a sustainable way.

Marwell Zoo said animal waste from endangered species such as Grevy’s zebra, Scimitar-horned oryx will heat its facilities using biomass technology.

The scheme is forecast to save around 220 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Dr Duncan East, Head of Sustainability at the zoo, said: “There is an urgent need to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and leave these high carbon sources in the ground.

“We can’t act soon enough to replace the oil-fired heating systems in these buildings.”