More than three million households predicted to fall into energy debt this winter

More than three million households will owe money to their energy supplier this winter.

That’s according to new research by Uswitch which estimates that is nearly half a million more customers than 2020 and a million more than 2019.

The analysis found that billpayers owe an estimated £510 million to energy firms, a rise of £77 million compared to 2020.

The survey of over 2,000 people also shows that almost 59% say they are worried about how they are going to pay their energy bills this winter.

Of those customers who are in debt, an estimated 62% claim that their debt is higher this winter.

In addition, nearly a fifth say they will avoid turning the heating on in a bid to save on their energy bills.