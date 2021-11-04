Finance & Markets, Top Stories

More than three million households predicted to fall into energy debt this winter

New research estimates that half a million more households compared to 2020 will owe money to their providers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 4 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

More than three million households will owe money to their energy supplier this winter.

That’s according to new research by Uswitch which estimates that is nearly half a million more customers than 2020 and a million more than 2019.

The analysis found that billpayers owe an estimated £510 million to energy firms, a rise of £77 million compared to 2020.

The survey of over 2,000 people also shows that almost 59% say they are worried about how they are going to pay their energy bills this winter.

Of those customers who are in debt, an estimated 62% claim that their debt is higher this winter.

In addition, nearly a fifth say they will avoid turning the heating on in a bid to save on their energy bills.

