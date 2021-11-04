UN makes a plea “to step up or face huge disruption”

As governments continue their climate talks at COP26 in Glasgow, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) calls for an increase in funding for climate action to halt a potential ‘huge disruption’.

The UNEP has today published its landmark Adaptation Gap Report for 2021 titled ‘The Gathering Storm’ and notes that policies for climate change adaptation, financing and implementation are still far behind where they need to be.

The report finds that the costs of adaptation are likely to reach up to $300 billion (£219bn) a year by 2030.

The global authority also notes that current pledges point to global warming of 2.7°C by the end of the century.

It continues that even if the world limits warming to 1.5°C or 2°C, as outlined in the agreement, many climate risks remain.

The UNEP also suggests that although governments around the world have already spent $6.7 trillion, only a small portion of this funding follows clear adaptation policies.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, said: “As the world looks to step up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, efforts that are still not anywhere strong enough – it must also dramatically up its game to adapt to climate change.

“Even if we were to turn off the tap on greenhouse gas emissions today, the impacts of climate change would be with us for many decades to come. We need a step-change in adaptation ambition for funding and implementation to significantly reduce damages and losses from climate change. And we need it now.”