Centrica to add up to 800MW of solar and battery storage by 2025

Centrica, the British Gas owner, has launched a Climate Transition plan which outlines how the company intends to become a net zero business by 2045.

Under this plan, the company will build a portfolio of up to 800MW of solar and battery storage by 2025.

Centrica also aims to deliver up to 20,000 heat pumps and 100,000 electric vehicle charge points every year.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive at Centrica, said: “I am hopeful that COP26 will inspire more ambition and greater action from all nations, companies and individuals because we are all in this together and we need everyone to do their bit to create a fairer and more sustainable future for all.”