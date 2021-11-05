COP26 Live: Thousands of youth activists to take to the streets of Glasgow

Thousands of youth activists are planning to march in the streets of Glasgow today to demand action on climate change.

The ‘climate strike’, which is organised by the campaign group Fridays for Future Scotland, will start at 11am from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

The rally, which coincides with Youth and Public Empowerment Day at COP26, is expected to attract more than 10,000 young protestors.

Greta Thunberg is expected to speak to crowds at the end of the march.

COP26 organisers have issued an advance notice of potential travel disruption for all delegates due to the planned demonstrations.