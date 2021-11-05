Efficiency & Environment

COP26 Live: Thousands of youth activists to take to the streets of Glasgow

More than 10,000 young protestors are expected to join the ‘climate strike’

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 5 November 2021
Image: 1000 Words / Shutterstock

Thousands of youth activists are planning to march in the streets of Glasgow today to demand action on climate change.

The ‘climate strike’, which is organised by the campaign group Fridays for Future Scotland, will start at 11am from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

The rally, which coincides with Youth and Public Empowerment Day at COP26, is expected to attract more than 10,000 young protestors.

Greta Thunberg is expected to speak to crowds at the end of the march.

COP26 organisers have issued an advance notice of potential travel disruption for all delegates due to the planned demonstrations.

