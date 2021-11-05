Efficiency & Environment, Policy

UK to invest £1bn in Zambian green energy transition

A Green Growth Compact has been signed between the two nations to boost sustainable economic growth and collaboration

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 5 November 2021
Image: Vicky Ford / Twitter

The UK has signed a new Green Growth Compact with Zambia – to drive sustainable economic growth and collaboration between the two nations.

The agreement was signed by the UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford and the Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stanley Kakubo.

It involves upwards of £1 billion of new investment from the UK and the doubling of trade volumes between the countries.

As part of the investment, more than £100 million will be made available to small and medium sized Zambian businesses and further collaboration will take place between the governments of both countries on renewable energy infrastructure and urban planning.

Ms Ford said: “The UK and Zambia are partners in growing greener, more stable economies that create jobs in both countries and new business opportunities.

“The Green Growth Compact is a landmark agreement that will benefit the UK and Zambia by boosting UK investment in Zambia by up to £1 billion, creating thousands of jobs and supporting green energy production.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast