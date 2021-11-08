Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem: Young energy customers more likely to install low carbon tech at home

Almost 42% of 16-24-year-olds have at least one low carbon and smart technology at home, according to a new survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 8 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Energy consumers aged 16-24 are more likely than their older counterparts to have low carbon and smart technologies in their home.

That’s according to Ofgem‘s latest consumer survey which suggests 42% of 16-24-year-olds have already installed at home at least one of these technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), solar PV and heat pumps.

That compares to almost 24% of the older age group 25+.

The survey which focuses on the attitudes of young energy consumers on climate change and decarbonisation also found that 16-24-year-old energy consumers were more likely than older customers to have EVs.

Almost 9% of the respondents said they have an EV compared to 2% of those aged 25+.

However, young energy customers were no more likely to have solar panels.

That is mainly attributed to young peoples’ living arrangements as the majority live in rented accommodation, the research suggests.

