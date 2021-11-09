Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

How could cold water taps help the UK slash million tonnes of CO2?

Washing hands with cold water can save more than one million tonnes of emissions a year, according to a new study

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 9 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

What if a solution to climate change could come from the cold taps?

A report released today by COP26 Principal Partner, Reckitt suggests that if everyone in the UK switched to washing their hands in cold water, the country could reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to taking 285,000 cars off the road.

The study notes that practice could help the country avoid generating the equivalent of 1.33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

That is equal to driving 5.3 billion kilometres, which is nearly 50% more than all the distance driven by all the cars in Glasgow in a year.

